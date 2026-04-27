WHCD Faked? Trump's Numbers Worse Than Any I've Ever Seen

One can easily see why Trump would want a distraction at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. I'm not saying I know what happened, just it's the kinda thing someone who looks this horrific politically would want.
By Cliff SchecterApril 27, 2026

One can easily see why Trump would want a distraction at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. I'm not saying I know what happened, just it's the kinda thing someone who looks this horrific politically would want.

Trump's numbers aren't just bad. I worked in polling a while, I've never seen numbers like some of these. Famed strategist Joe Trippi has been running national campaigns since 1979, and had a one-sentence verdict: “I have not seen anything like this in the entire time I’ve been doing this.” Trump’s approval with independents is 27%—a number not seen since Nixon was resigning.

He's down to 70% with Republicans. Tucker, MTG, Megyn--they may be FOS, but if they're headed where the wind's blowing, many MAGA nuts are taking the same ride. Latino support's moving away from Trump at a pace veteran strategist Mike Madrid--an expert on this demo--says he's never seen before. We're favored in places like Alaska right now.

Go to BAM to watch/read this story! We have more there about why Hungary's within reach, folks...

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