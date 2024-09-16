EXPOSED! Who’s Covering Up For Trump's INSANITY??

By Susie MadrakSeptember 16, 2024

Lawrence O'Donnell recently pointed a finger at a familiar source that always seems to give Donald Trump the benefit of a good "sane-washing"--a new phrase that perfectly captures how our media makes Trump seem not nearly as Incoherent. Weird. Crazy. Creepy. F*king nuts.

The familiar source is the NY Times, the worst offender (there are others, like WaPo, AP, NPR, CNN and even hosts on Lawrence's own network earlier in the day) in taking Trump's hateful rhetoric, cognitive impairment, endless gibberish & serial lies and making it seem like he slightly exaggerated or lost his train of thought--or, let's be honest, even had a a f*king point.

Stephanie Miller & Cliff Schecter--with some mockery and laughter tossed in--provide a great analysis of how with someone as mentally deranged as Trump, our media's making him palatable to low-info voters, who may catch a cable clip at the gym or headline in passing, turns a 20% loser into legit contender. This has many repercussions, from the lunatic in a position to win, to electing authoritarians downballot bc of the artificial closeness of the top race. It also makes us appear weak to enemies around the globe.

Watch the video. Then subscribe to Cliff's channel--Cliff's Edge--for more content like this.

Discussion

