Pirro Snaps At Jake Tapper For Mentioning ‘Pedophile’ Word In WHCD Shooter Document

Trump's US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Judge Box-O-Wine Pirro, was none too happy with CNN's Jake Tapper for daring to mention Cole Allen’s document talking about a pedophile rapist.
By HeatherMay 4, 2026

Trump's US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Judge Box-O-Wine Pirro, was none too happy with CNN's Jake Tapper for daring to mention the line in the WHCD shooter's document talking about a pedophile rapist.

Her feigned outrage wasn't quite as bad as her boss, who was extremely indignant after Norah O'Donnell burned him on 60 Minutes over the line, but it was close.

While discussing what happened and what evidence there is against the shooter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Tapper asked Pirro what proof they had the Trump was the target and the likelihood that the defense was going to challenge that.

After Pirro went through the list of reasons she believed that they could prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt that he was there to go after Trump, and that she did not believe he would be able to claim insanity either, Tapper asked again about the manifesto and triggered Pirro:

TAPPER: So you alluded to the target being clear by the manifesto. The only name in the manifesto is Kash Patel. He cites Kash Patel.

PIRRO: He leaves him out.

TAPPER: Which he says he's not -- Kash Patel's not a target.

PIRRO: Right.

TAPPER: He does say -- and I want to apologize for using this language, but he does say -- quote -- "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile rapist and traitor, to coat my hands with his crimes" -- unquote.

PIRRO: First of all, that's outrageous. I mean, there's a lot of other things you could have referred to. This guy is a hater. He hates Trump so much he wants to kill him.

TAPPER: But is he talking about Trump in that?

PIRRO: You're going to have to ask him that.

TAPPER: OK.

PIRRO: I don't really care.

"I don't really care." She doesn't care what the creature she's protecting might be guilty of. She sure cares if it's mentioned though.

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