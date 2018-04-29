Raging Hypocrite Mike Huckabee Whines About 'Classless Bullying' At WHCD

Mike Huckabee has no problem with "triggering" liberals who might be offended by his show on TBN, but doesn't seem to have the same "sense of humor" when it comes to the jokes made at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Huckabee took to both Twitter and Fox "news" last night (with Jeanine Pirro in the clip above) to whine about the WHCD and sing Trump's praises for skipping the event for his off the rails campaign rally in Michigan.

Those who think that the tasteless classless bullying at the WHCD was an example of the 1st Amendment should never condemn bullying,bigoted comments, racist bile or hate speech. People should be free to speak but held accountable for it. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 29, 2018

Sincere and heartfelt THANKS to @maggieNYT for having guts to publicly denounce the vicious vile attack on @PressSec at WHCD. @PressSec handled it professionally but I pray her kids never see that. I pray more they never bully another person like that. https://t.co/UeJEaXTt8T — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 29, 2018

The WHCD was supposed to celebrate the 1st Amendment. Instead they celebrated bullying, vulgarity, and hate. They got all dressed up so they would look nicer when they had a hired gun savagely attack their guests. Do they really wonder why America has no respect for them? Sad! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 29, 2018

ICYMI @realDonaldTrump didn't miss it by gosh! He was watching me instead of the insufferable WHINE House Correspondent's Dinner. Poor @PressSec had to go and pretend she was enjoying having her boss and co-workers insulted by elitists. https://t.co/r1TlSBMi1p — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 29, 2018

But, as Ben Wexler pointed out on Twitter, here was Huckabee just one day earlier:

If you lack sense of humor, get “offended” by slights you create, or just can’t bring yourself to tolerate those you disagree with the DO NOT watch my show 2nite! You will be triggered and will need a pony, popsicle, and Playdough to cope! pic.twitter.com/IYht2EMM2p — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 28, 2018

It looks like someone needed a "pony, popsicle, and Playdough" of their own today.