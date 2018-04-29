Raging Hypocrite Mike Huckabee Whines About 'Classless Bullying' At WHCD
Mike Huckabee has no problem with "triggering" liberals who might be offended by his show on TBN, but doesn't seem to have the same "sense of humor" when it comes to the jokes made at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Huckabee took to both Twitter and Fox "news" last night (with Jeanine Pirro in the clip above) to whine about the WHCD and sing Trump's praises for skipping the event for his off the rails campaign rally in Michigan.
But, as Ben Wexler pointed out on Twitter, here was Huckabee just one day earlier:
It looks like someone needed a "pony, popsicle, and Playdough" of their own today.
