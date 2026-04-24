Tucker Apologizes, Billionaire Sues—Trump Allies Turn On Him

Schecter and Shuster sat down with the legendary strategist for this kind of conversation. One you have when the ground under the political map's shifting so rapidly it feels like an earthquake (None of us have seen anything like this before..) Because of Epstein, Iran, ICE cruelty, and more.

Take Marjorie Taylor Greene's district: Clayton Fuller; the generically named, generically white, generically right-wing nominee--because America was built for these guys--won by 16%. But Trump won by 37% in 2024! And MTG's one of a slew of former Trumpers still popular with the base who not only ditched him, but publicly question his sanity/honesty.

Tucker Carlson apologized for “misleading” people to vote for Trump. MTG thinks the assassination attempt was fake. Alex Jones called for the 25th Amendment. Trump's losing supporters hurt by his actions (farmers, Latinos, etc), but also MAGA elites telling fans he's everything from con man to Anti-Christ. So the MAGA coalition isn’t cracking—it’s coming apart in real time. The question is not if it collapses, but how far it takes the GOP with it..

You can go read the rest at Blue Amp Strategies and watch the video!