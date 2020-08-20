Politics
Miles Taylor: Trump Wanted To Trade 'Dirty, Poor' Puerto Rico For Greenland

“Could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland because, in his words, Puerto Rico was dirty and the people were poor?" said Taylor.
Apparently, Trump was a lot more serious -- and carries a lot more animus towards Puerto Rico -- than the so-called Paper of Record (the New York Times) was willing to share with their readers. But that's the liberal media for you. Always willing to give the benefit of the doubt to despots and racists like Trump.

Source: NY1

In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff under former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, confirmed a New York Times story last month that said Trump asked about selling Puerto Rico. Taylor said the president inquired to aides about trading the islands for Greenland.

“Not only did he want to purchase Greenland, he actually said he wanted to see if we could sell Puerto Rico,” Taylor said. “Could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland because, in his words, Puerto Rico was dirty and the people were poor?"

“The president expressed deep animus towards the Puerto Rican people behind the scenes. These are people who were recovering from the worst disaster of their lifetimes. He is their president. He should be standing by them, not trying to sell them off to a foreign country.”

The Times reported the suggestion to sell Puerto Rico was never seriously pursued.

