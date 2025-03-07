MAGA Dentist Who Sent Over 100 Threatening Texts And Emails Finally Goes To Prison

A White, Trump loving, Republican dentist is going to prison after pleading guilty to posting numerous threats to dozens of public figures, including judges, politicians and religious figures. The Atlanta Black Star is reporting that the dentist, Richard Glenn Kantwill was arrested last summer for a "months-long messaging spree in which he used Facebook and Instagram to send more than 100 threats to over 40 individuals, even after being warned by the FBI to stop."

Two important points I want to make:

I read over a dozen articles about this case today and it was the first one that mentioned that he was a Trump supporter, a Republican or that he had threatened people with posts containing racist or homophobic language and the ones I read sure as sugar didn't say he praised Donald Trump.

Example one, example two and example three.

In fact, his racism, homophobia and Trump supporting views were the ENTIRE BASIS for his threats, so it seems like a pretty big deal to avoid? Unless you are afraid of pissing off Republicans.

Kantwill sent threats to "multiple political figures, a media personality, a pastor, an author, and an election official between September 2019 and July 2020. He also sent more threats to four public figures between April 2022 and April 2024."

He targeted specific people because of their views and was allowed to complete an “almost year-long campaign of terror,” complete with "messages ridden with racist and homophobic language and praise for President Donald Trump."

The threats even escalated to a message a cable news channel threatening to KILL a newscaster AND HIS FAMILY. He said in the message “We will kidnap and kill his kids in captivity….every unkindly word he has said about [Presidential Candidate] will be another slash in his kids necks. F*** YOU [Cable News Channel]!!!!”

In another message to a different media person, he "threatened to make him and his wife watch as he cut out his young son’s heart while it was still beating."

In a separate threat to a Reverend - he called him a “fake Reverend” and an “anti-Christ piece of s—” and said “We are going to kill you. Torture first, then death. You won’t see Christ….because you are an immoral degenerate.”

In another message to ANOTHER victim, he wrote, “cannot wait to shoot your ghetto (expletive) in the street…you will die like every other [redacted] piece of s—.”

In another unhinged threat, he said: “You, sir, are a degenerate piece of s—. read your article about The Great Donald Trump. You are gay…I love what Trump does and where he stays…God bless the Great President Trump and his family. F— you and yours. Hire extra security…you’re gonna need it. I plan on f—ing you up…just for the fun of it.”

After this was reported to law enforcement, the FBI finally met with him in October 2019, but ONLY after he sent a threat to the presidential nominee of a party (definitely not Donald Trump). He ADMITTED TO SENDING THREATS, but told the officers he was just venting and that he was merely a “keyboard warrior” on a “verbal tirade.”

The FBI politely asked him to stop. AND THEY LEFT. He continued his threats, of course. It took a full 2 years before the FBI tried to contact him again, but he refused their polite request for an interview, telling them he was not “doing anything illegal.” This was 2021.

He then texted the FBI agents TWO MIDDLE FINGER EMOJIS and said "Fuck you" and they let it go.

They let him continue his reign of terror for years more. YEARS MORE. He finally pleaded guilty in November of 2024 to four counts of interstate transmission of a threat. Each charge carries a maximum of five years in prison.

The prosecutors wanted 33 months in prison. The judge went with 24 months in prison and 3 years supervision following his release. He has already served 8 months, so he will be free in a little over a month. During his sentencing he blamed alcohol and the death of his father and made the following statement:

“I, ignorantly, jumped on the Trump train. I bit the bait hook, line and sinker, and I can’t tell you why. I am extremely remorseful for my actions. I count this as the biggest regret of my life. I would like to return to being a good Christian man.”

Thank god he didn't actually follow through on the over 100 threats he made to people, especially since the FBI was aware of it for YEARS and did literally nothing to protect the public from this lunatic except politely ask him to stop being so mean.

MAGA!