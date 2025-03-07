Revolting: Jim Banks Denies Veterans Are Being Fired By DOGE

Are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?
By John AmatoMarch 7, 2025

Sen. Jim Banks, from the Veterans Affairs Committee (yeah), refused to acknowledge that co-presidents Trump and Musk have fired a multitude of veterans during their drastic and unwieldy purge of the federal workforce.

CNN host Brianna Keilar called him out on it to no avail, as his denial and penchant for lying was skilled and practiced.

BANKS: Put the veteran first. And that's what President Trump is focused on. That's what I'm focused on in the Senate, on the Veterans Affairs Committee. We're going to make sure that the VA works better for our veterans than it's ever worked before.

HOST: Does it put veterans first to cut people who work on their benefits or who provide them health care?

BANKS: I'm just not convinced that that's happening. I'm not convinced that that's happening. In fact, I'm convinced that you're wrong.

HOST: Let me ask you, Senator, are you talking to your constituents?

I hear from my constituents every day. They want the VA to be less bureaucratic and more focused on the veteran. I am a veteran. That's what President Trump is focused on.

HOST: I know you are.

BANKS: That's what I'm focused on as well.

The talking points of the VA cutting necessary employees who are focused on veterans is bogus. It's not provable.

The fact is that DOJ, President Trump, myself, Republicans in the Senate and the Congress, we're going to make sure that this VA works better for veterans than ever before.

I guarantee it.

HOST: You're aware they cut people from the hotline, right, and then reinstated them, but that there are still a number of key support staff on that hotline who have not been rehired, the silent monitors and other folks.

I mean, are you tracking that?

BANKS: I'm tracking that the VA is a large bureaucracy, and there are ways to make it more efficient to work better for veterans.

HOST: That's direct care. That's direct care to veterans who are utilizing.

I can keep repeating that over and over again.

BANKS: There are no signs that the VA is working less for our veterans today than what it was 45 days ago.

It is provable, you twit.

Denial is a potent tool that aids fascism and cults.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon