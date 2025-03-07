Revolting: Jim Banks Denies Veterans Are Being Fired By DOGE

Sen. Jim Banks, from the Veterans Affairs Committee (yeah), refused to acknowledge that co-presidents Trump and Musk have fired a multitude of veterans during their drastic and unwieldy purge of the federal workforce.

CNN host Brianna Keilar called him out on it to no avail, as his denial and penchant for lying was skilled and practiced.

BANKS: Put the veteran first. And that's what President Trump is focused on. That's what I'm focused on in the Senate, on the Veterans Affairs Committee. We're going to make sure that the VA works better for our veterans than it's ever worked before.

HOST: Does it put veterans first to cut people who work on their benefits or who provide them health care?

BANKS: I'm just not convinced that that's happening. I'm not convinced that that's happening. In fact, I'm convinced that you're wrong.

HOST: Let me ask you, Senator, are you talking to your constituents?

I hear from my constituents every day. They want the VA to be less bureaucratic and more focused on the veteran. I am a veteran. That's what President Trump is focused on.

HOST: I know you are.

BANKS: That's what I'm focused on as well.



The talking points of the VA cutting necessary employees who are focused on veterans is bogus. It's not provable.

The fact is that DOJ, President Trump, myself, Republicans in the Senate and the Congress, we're going to make sure that this VA works better for veterans than ever before.

I guarantee it.

HOST: You're aware they cut people from the hotline, right, and then reinstated them, but that there are still a number of key support staff on that hotline who have not been rehired, the silent monitors and other folks.

I mean, are you tracking that?

BANKS: I'm tracking that the VA is a large bureaucracy, and there are ways to make it more efficient to work better for veterans.

HOST: That's direct care. That's direct care to veterans who are utilizing.

I can keep repeating that over and over again.

BANKS: There are no signs that the VA is working less for our veterans today than what it was 45 days ago.