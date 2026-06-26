Cliff Schecter: My Humanity Is Not Up For Sale

This was the hard one. David Shuster and Cliff Schecter—joined by Canadian writer Dean Blundell—opened Amped Up on the fight tearing the Democratic coalition apart: a new crop of primary winners in NY rewarded for rhetoric that slides from criticizing Netanyahu, a war criminal, into blaming an entire people.

Cliff, a Jewish father, refused to play along. “My humanity is not up for sale,” he said, and laid out in detail why collective blame is bigotry, the oldest trap there is—and why the Russian disinformation machine has been running this exact play to split the left in the West since the 1960s.

Then the show turned to the threat hiding behind the infighting: as progressives wage a purity war over a conflict an ocean away, the Trump administration is quietly--and in systematic fashion--seizing the machinery of American elections—the DOJ's targeting election officials, DHS is holding tens of millions in security funds hostage until states surrender their voter rolls, a get-out-the-vote leader was put on a no-fly list and had his office raided by the FBI demanding computers and files--with no warrant, of course. He told them to get out, but this is what's going on across the country.

These stories are everywhere and we share them in the video & column, so watch it here or at BAM!