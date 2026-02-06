More Epstein Ties; The Billionaire & The MAGA Pres Candidate

This unchecked economic power fuels abuse, corruption, and authoritarian politics, in the U.S. and abroad. In other words, it's all connected and the ties run much deeper than you think...
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 6, 2026

The Epstein Files have exposed a sick system, not just a man. A cabal of elitist predators, with new ones outed every day. Epstein was enabled by this network, which included billionaires, financial institutions, & political figures who protected one another, laundered reputations, and escaped accountability. Systemic rot, you could say.

A group of super-predators united not just by their vicious exploitation of young girls, but in every sense of the word predators. From the vulture capitalists taking over your company to steal your job, pension and home, to freedom-snatching dictators robbing us of our rights and starting wars for profit.

As we witnessed with two murders in broad daylight in Minneapolis, oligarchy breeds moral impunity. Extreme wealth concentration creates entitlement, as some are seemingly above the law. This unchecked economic power fuels abuse, corruption, and authoritarian politics, in the U.S. and abroad. In other words, it's all connected and the ties run much deeper than you think...

Watch the video & read the rest on the coordinated global assault by billionaires on democracy & decency.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
