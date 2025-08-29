Guns, Germs & Greenland: Trump Attacks Our National Security

...we walked through the NatSec chaos unraveling in real time in what seems like every area of potential danger.
By Cliff SchecterAugust 29, 2025

From My Substack show "Amped Up w/ Cliff Schecter" Today:

I was joined by Olivia Troye, former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to Mike Pence, who left the GOP after refusing to go along with Trump’s Putin-fondling agenda. And my always intrepid co-host, former-Emmy-Award-winning MSNBC and CNN news anchor, David Shuster.

Both brilliant with keen senses of humor, so we were able to talk about deadly serious issues while also finding time to enjoy our conversation. Together, we walked through the NatSec chaos unraveling in real time in what seems like every area of potential danger.

* Trump & Putin in Alaska: The Theatrics of Capitulation
* Domestic Terror, Guns, and Russia’s Shadow
* Greenland Obsession & Rogue Ops
* FEMA Gutted Ahead of Hurricane Season
* The Bigger Picture: Authoritarian Control

We went through each of these topics, as well as the attacks on the CDC, and how we are being made more vulnerable to foreign attack, civil strife, authoritarian takeover, pandemic, natural disaster and domestic terrorism, and what we can do to fight back!

