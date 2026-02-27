State Of The Swamp Destroys Trump’s Longest, Angriest SOTU

Trump's SOTU was like a director’s cut of Angry Grandpa Yells at Cloud. He threatened, lied, lied more, sharted, & disappeared mentally into the Beyond section of Bed, Bath, & Beyond...
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 27, 2026

Inside the National Press Club it was quite a trip. Like a you-just-licked-a-monkey-frog’s-hallucinogenic-chemical-secretions trip. Why? B/c there was a coming together. Those with enough star power to take a stage and regular folks in the audience, ready to fight side by side. Culminating in a Trump rebuke by Robert De Niro, live, as keynote speaker.

Sure, I would’ve been good if De Niro walked over the Trump’s wimpy, whiny SOTU, to say “are you lookin at me?”, yelled that Trump was “nothin but a lotta talk and an adult diaper,” and ended w/ a convo to match the Trump aesthetic. Do as Vito Corleone or Jimmy Conway would do...but this was the next best thing.

Meanwhile Trump droned on in his State of Trump’s Mind Is Mush (2 hrs! A SOTU record!). Like a director’s cut of Angry Grandpa Yells at Cloud. He threatened, lied, lied more, sharted, & disappeared mentally into the Beyond section of Bed, Bath, & Beyond..

Watch The Video! And Read The Rest At Blue Amp Media!!

