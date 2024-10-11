SECRET AUDIO: I Debated JD Vance; He TRASHED Trump

So, what do you know? I always remembered debating JD Vance on NPR back in 2016, a few months before the election. But as far as I know it's never been played outside of the show I was on where JD Vance and I "NPR debated."

So, no, it wasn't heated. And It was the old JD Vance, which is to say he was still a d*k who traded in stereotypes. But it was back when he was ripping Trump to everyone he knew, in texts, emails, etc. And what he said about Trump on the show...well, similar things he's said have come out, BUT NOT THIS. Not in this language. Not publicly. He made his feelings, which he's tried to deny ever since in every way possible, very clear.

