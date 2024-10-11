Trump Rambles On About Rockets And Circles

During a speech to the Economic Club in Detroit, Trump dissembled into talking about India, cylinders, tariffs, Elon Musk, circles, rockets, 2020 election, and President Biden all in less than two minutes.

What the heck is he talking about?

TRUMP: And then all of a sudden you hear that they're leaving Milwaukee or they're leaving wherever they may be located.

It's very sad to see it. And it's so simple. I mean, you know, this isn't like Elon with his rocket ships that land within 12 inches on the moon where they wanted to land or he gets the engines back. That was the first I realized I said, Who the hell did that?

I saw engines about three, four years ago. These things were coming cylinders, no wings, no nothing.

And they're coming down very slowly, landing on a raft in the middle of the ocean someplace with a circle.

Boom.

Reminded me of the Biden circles that he used to have, right? He'd have eight circles and he couldn't fill them up.

But then I heard he beat us with the popular vote.

I don't know.

I don't know.

Couldn't fill up the eight circles.

I always loved those circles.

It was so beautiful. It was so beautiful to look at. In fact, the person that did them, that was the best thing about his. The level of that circle was great, but they couldn't get people. So they used to have the press stand in those circles because they couldn't get the people.

Then I heard we lost.

Oh, we lost.

No, we're never going to let that happen again.