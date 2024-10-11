Trump Rambles On About Rockets And Circles

What the heck is he talking about?
By John AmatoOctober 11, 2024

During a speech to the Economic Club in Detroit, Trump dissembled into talking about India, cylinders, tariffs, Elon Musk, circles, rockets, 2020 election, and President Biden all in less than two minutes.

What the heck is he talking about?

TRUMP: And then all of a sudden you hear that they're leaving Milwaukee or they're leaving wherever they may be located.

It's very sad to see it. And it's so simple. I mean, you know, this isn't like Elon with his rocket ships that land within 12 inches on the moon where they wanted to land or he gets the engines back. That was the first I realized I said, Who the hell did that?

I saw engines about three, four years ago. These things were coming cylinders, no wings, no nothing.

And they're coming down very slowly, landing on a raft in the middle of the ocean someplace with a circle.

Boom.

Reminded me of the Biden circles that he used to have, right? He'd have eight circles and he couldn't fill them up.

But then I heard he beat us with the popular vote.

I don't know.

I don't know.

Couldn't fill up the eight circles.

I always loved those circles.

It was so beautiful. It was so beautiful to look at. In fact, the person that did them, that was the best thing about his. The level of that circle was great, but they couldn't get people. So they used to have the press stand in those circles because they couldn't get the people.

Then I heard we lost.

Oh, we lost.

No, we're never going to let that happen again.

The man is delusional.

It's a stream of un-conconsiousness.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon