Now GOPers Sue To Make It Harder For Service Members To Vote

A federal lawsuit has accused three swing states of enabling fraudulent ballots by failing to verify the identities of voters who cast their votes while living overseas.
By Susie MadrakOctober 11, 2024

Republicans have filed a flurry of lawsuits in battleground states to target ballots cast by American voters living abroad — including members of the military service. Sounds like they're even planning to cast doubt on the legitimacy of military voters. Via The Independent:

A federal lawsuit from a Pennsylvania Republican’s congressional delegation has accused the state of enabling fraudulent ballots by failing to verify the identities of voters who cast their votes while living overseas. And in Michigan and North Carolina, the Republican National Committee filed lawsuits alleging that the states have unlawfully allowed ballots cast by people who can’t claim residence in the state.

The lawsuits challenge the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, a 40-year-old federal law that affirms the right to vote to US citizens who live overseas. The law requires states to allow certain citizens to register and vote by mail in federal elections.

The lawsuits followed Donald Trump’s baseless claims on his Truth Social, where he raged without evidence on September 23 that Democrats are “working so hard to get millions of votes from Americans living overseas.” “Actually, they are getting ready to CHEAT!” he wrote.

The Republicans really are a bunch of flying monkeys, just sitting around waiting for cues from the Wicked Warlock of Mar-A-Lago.

