Donald Demands Harris Be 'Forced To Concede' Over 60 Minutes Interview

Donald has been pitching on a days-long temper tantrum over Vice President Kamala Harris's widely watched 60 Minutes interview. CBS extended Trump an invitation but he broke 50 years of presidential campaign tradition by refusing to appear on the show. The former President has been losing his shit on his flailing Truth Social platform for days, and today is no different.

It doesn't appear that Donald realizes that the television's oldest and most-watched news magazine has editors. We have them here at C&L, and most publicans do. And now he's calling on Harris to concede even though her campaign has nothing to do with the editorial process.

Trump pinned this bit of weirdness on his account:

"A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes. Her REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better," Trump wrote. "A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal. TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference. She is a Moron, and the Fake News Media wants to hide that fact. An UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!!! The Dems got them to do this and should be forced to concede the Election? WOW!"

He wasn't done.

"60 Minutes is a major part of the News Organization of CBS, which has just created the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History," he continued. "CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS — and maybe even WORSE!"

He's still not done.

"With me, 60 Minutes does the exact opposite! They take everything I say, realize how totally BRILLIANT it is, and take it out," he wrote. "So, with Kamala they add, with "TRUMP," they delete. Like the Democrat Party, THEY ARE A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!"

There's more.

"The fraud committed by 60 Minutes and CBS, together with the Democrat Party, is the single Biggest Scandal in Broadcast History!" he added.

In case you didn’t already get the memo, everything is always rigged and unfair to America’s Greatest Crybaby Whiner Victim.



Trump now revises his previous threat to now include that all media companies should lose their licenses because they are all mean to him. pic.twitter.com/thJWFmd207 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 10, 2024

Trump unleashed his rant after he held a rally last night in a venue packed with empty seats. I think the felon should concede since he's only running to stay out of prison.