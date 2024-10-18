Trump: Harris Should Be 'Forced Off The Campaign' And Replaced With Biden

Captain Capslock lashed out again over Vice President Kamala Harris's widely watched interview on 60 Minutes, the popular show that the chickenshit backed out of, thus breaking 50 years of presidential campaign tradition.

Trump has repeatedly tried to make the interview a "scandal" and insists that CBS lose its license, calling it "election interference." But in his latest post on Truth Social, Trump whined that President Biden isn't running.

"60 MINUTES SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY TAKEN OFF THE AIR - ELECTION INTERFERENCE. CBS SHOULD LOSE ITS LICENSE," he said. "THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCANDAL IN BROADCAST HISTORY."

"Kamala should be investigated and forced off the Campaign, and Joe Biden allowed to take back his rightful place (He got 14 Million Primary Votes, she got none!)," he wrote. "THIS WHOLE SORDID AND FRAUDULENT EVENT IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!"

In a separate post, Trump continued with his conspiracy theory that CBS "cheated."

"Why won't 60 Minutes release the fraudulent tapes of Lyin' Kamala's Interview with them?" the 78-year-old toddler asked. "Could it be because it was a COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, or that they "CREATED" many additional new answers for her, not just the one where she was so embarrassingly CAUGHT."

"In normal times, what happened on 60 Minutes, (deceptively "doctoring" her answers), would be THE END OF ANYONE'S CAMPAIGN!" he added. "Kamala is slow, incoherent, and is in no way qualified to be President of the United States. RELEASE THE TAPES FOR THE GOOD OF AMERICA. We can do it the nice way, or the hard way!"

It's always projection with this guy. I wanted Biden to stay in the race, but in hindsight, I can see that he made a patriotic and wise decision to pass the torch. And no one misses Biden more than Trump. His mental decline is on display during each interview and post on Truth Social. Recently, he demanded that Harris be "forced to concede" over the interview.