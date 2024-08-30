Ex-President Ranty McMumbles Disses Harris Interview

The former president took to Truth Social to trash-talk Vice President Kamala Harris's first major sit-down television interview, in which she displayed a sharp contrast between the two candidates. Trump, however, claims that Harris "rambled incoherently." Trump ended his post, saying, "America will become a WASTELAND!"

Trump held a town hall last night in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he rambled incoherently about bacon prices, somehow tying it to the wind.

You take a look at bacon and some of these products, and some people don't eat bacon anymore, and we are going to get the energy prices down. When we get energy down, you know, this was caused by their horrible energy. Wind. They want wind all over the place, but when it doesn't blow, we have a little problem.

Every accusation is a confession with narcissists. Trump held rallies during his entire 4-year presidency while rambling incoherently.

Trump also posted this doozy after the interview:

I look so forward to Debating Comrade Comrade Kamala Harris and exposing her for the fraud she is. Harris has changed every one of her long held positions, on everything. America will never allow an Election WEAPONIZING MARXIST TO BE PRESIDENT OF THE U.S.

When Trump was a Democrat, he said he was "very pro-choice," but he later learned that to garner the evangelical choice, he would need to change his position. Once in office, he overturned Roe, and he brags about that. Lumpy even suggested 'punishing women' who have had an abortion.

But now, that's changed.

BOOM!!!



DONALD TRUMP ANNOUNCES TODAY HE IS NOW PRO-CHOICE ON ABORTION!!!



What say you, evangelical voters? pic.twitter.com/MLer64SbNo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 29, 2024

Every. Accusation. Is. A. Confession.