McDonald's Story Smells Like #TeamDesperate

An estimated 41 billion people have worked at McDonald's over the years. But those ace reporters at the Free Beacon are trumpeting a "scoop" that McDonald's can't confirm Kamala Harris worked for them.

And what sent them chasing down this particular rabbit hole is that Harris didn't list the job on her post-college resume.

Say what?

These clowns at the "Free Beacon" are trying to pull some kind of Stolen McDonalds Valor racket because Harris's post-college resumes didn't include a summer fast food job. pic.twitter.com/S9dnAvVEmN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 29, 2024

As a former recruiter, I can tell you if I'd ever gotten a resume from a college graduate that listed a fast food job that wasn't in management and didn't last longer than a summer, I would have tossed it.

But these bozos will throw any kind of mud against the wall, hoping to come up with something that sticks.

Now, I wonder what they asked McDonald's to confirm. Did they have a location? Because if they did, that contradicts their claim that Harris never mentioned it in her books. And if they didn't, they were just trying to get Mickey D's to say they couldn't confirm it -- because if they're like most companies, they have a record destruction schedule and they don't save 30-year-old employee records.

Anyway, just more proof that MAGAts are stupid and DESPERATE.

And a-scared to death of Madame Vice President.