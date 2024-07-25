LFG!: Kamala's Powerful New Ad Makes Felon45 Look Like An Amateur

Kamala Harris's first campaign ad is thoughtful, strong, and inspiring. Donald Trump could never inspire the masses. Instead, he plays to his lint-licking fire-breathing base, while Harris is for the people. Harris used Beyoncé's 2016 hit "Freedom" from the critically acclaimed album Lemonade for the video, with permission, of course. That's another thing the felon doesn't do. He uses people's music without consent. That's called stealing.

In the video, Harris says, “In this election, we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in?" as the camera shows her supporters, then cuts to Donald Trump speaking at a rally.

"There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos, of fear, of hate. But us, we choose something different," Harris says. "We choose freedom."

"Freedom to not just get by, but get ahead, she continues. "The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to make decisions about your own body. We choose a future where no child lives in poverty."

"Where we can all afford health care," she says. "Where no one is above the law. We believe in the promise of America, and we're ready to fight for it because when we fight, we win."

How much Ketchup do you think is being thrown at the walls of Mar-a-Lago right now?