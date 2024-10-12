Powerful Harris Ad Takes Trump To The Woodshed For Bashing Detroit

There's a theme with the America First candidate for President of the United States: He consistently bashes the (checks notes) United States. The felon's last target was Detroit, where he attacked the city to their faces while in Detroit in what was supposed to be a speech about his economic proposals. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign quickly created an ad about just that, featuring the voice of Detroit native and actor Courtney B. Vance.

Via The Detroit News:

The spot will air during the broadcasts of the Detroit Tigers' playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday and the Detroit Lions' game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to the Democratic nominee's campaign. At one point in his remarks Thursday, Trump told the crowd at the MotorCity Casino Hotel that if Harris wins the presidency this fall, "our whole country will end up being like Detroit." "You're going to have a mess on your hands," Trump said.

The ad features images of Detroit and Courtney Vance saying Trump doesn't "know anything" about the city's revival.

"We are a city of winners," Vance says. "Of up-and-comers. Of builders. The Motor City is bigger and better. Here, we believe in freedom. We don't bow down to nobody, and we never will."

The actor and Detroit native then says after Trump claimed, "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president," that Trump doesn't understand "that he should be so goddamn lucky."

Scarce notes:

The new ad will air during the broadcasts of the Detroit Tigers’ playoff game on Saturday and the Detroit Lions’ game on Sunday. And it's understandable why Trump hates Detroit. It's because Detroit absolutely loathes Donald Trump. In the 2020 election, Joe Biden got 94% of the city's vote, with Trump just 5%. Unfortunately, turnout was still poor in the city itself and Biden only managed to win Michigan by about 2.7%. With current polling, it will probably be even closer than that this year. It would be ironic then if Trump's big mouth spurs turnout in Detroit which in turn leads to his defeat.

The Harris campaign has rapidly created ads using Trump's own words. Trump's mouth and broken brain is his worst enemy.