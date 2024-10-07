This New Powerful Harris Ad Is Going To Break Donald Trump

In a powerful new ad for Harris-Walz, a narrator is useless when Donald J. Trump's own words can be used against him. Sure, on Jan. 6th, Trump told his mob to go "peacefully and patriotically" once, but he also used the words "fight" and "fighting" at least eleven times.

Trump also said, "We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," and he continues that appalling rhetoric today at his rallies.

Republicans like to portray this as a forgettable moment in recent history; however, for the first time in more than 200 years in the United States, the seat of our government was ransacked, and people died. Imagine, if you will, if Hillary Clinton did this when she lost the election to Donald. The outrage from Republicans would be deafening for years to come, and rightfully so.

And when Trump found out his vice-president's life was in danger, as the ad points out, he said, "So what?"

The ad also displays special counsel Jack Smith's report, in which he notes, "He resorted to crimes to stay in office." The ad also features J.D. Vance, Trump's VP pick, whose face is displayed, noting, "And next time, there will be no one to stop him."

Trump is going to lose his shit over this ad.