Felon Offers Handy Tips On How To Interview Kamala

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump felt that his advice on Truth Social on interviewing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris was so good that he reshared it about 30 minutes later. Trump wants Dana Bash to give a "fair but tough" interview with "Comrade Kamala" and "Tampon Tim." Sounds legit!

"Dana Bash of CNN has a chance at greatness today," It wrote. "If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate."

"How cool would that be for Dana and CNN???" he continued. "Also, the interview should not have Tampon Tim present to help with the inevitable Kamala stumbles, and under no circumstances should the transcript be allowed to be changed in any way, shape, or form."

"Dana and Jake were fair, but firm, in my CNN Debate with Crooked Joe," It added. "This is a chance for Dana Bash to reach REAL stardom, while at the same time doing a great service to our now failing Country. Good luck, Dana, do the right thing!!! DJT"

First of all, if interviewers were "fair but tough" with Donald during interviews, they would have asked him why he thinks an adjudicated rapist who is facing a bazillion felonies, who left promises unkept, and his successor with an apocalyptic economy, should get the coveted keys to the White House again.

They would have asked him why our country's 5.9% GDP, 27 months of unemployment under 4%, and $1.7 trillion deficit reduction in just two years under President Biden are bad since he paints a picture of a failing nation to his lint-licking supporters. And, of course, they should have asked Donald about the US economy growing faster than the Chinese economy, which hasn't happened since 1980— under the Biden/Harris administration. That's a strange idea of a failing nation.

That would have been "fair but tough." The media have coddled Trump. It's shameless. And that leaves us with having to fight the most morally and ethically former President from running another 4-year crime spree in the safety of the White House, where he could again enjoy having immunity for his crimes.

But thanks for the advice, Donald. I'm sure Dana Bash is taking notes. As for Harris being interviewed with Tim Walz, I'll leave this here: