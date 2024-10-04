Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Takes The Fun Out Of Fundraisers

Fundraising events, their venues and their organizers are learning the hard way that having Killer Kyle Rittenhouse speak at them might not be such a good idea after all.

T.J. Roberts, a GOP candidate for Kentucky's state legislature, had to change the entire venue for his fundraiser, all because of Killer Kyle:

Controversial conservative activist Kyle Rittenhouse will not be speaking in Covington, Kentucky, next week after death threats following the announcement of his visit, a local Republican said. Rittenhouse was scheduled be in Covington, just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, to support Republican state House candidate T.J. Roberts at a campaign fundraiser. Roberts told The Enquirer on Thursday afternoon, "someone threatened (online) to shoot Kyle at the event." Roberts added that he, his supporters and the Metropolitan Club venue all received violent threats including phone calls because of Rittenhouse's scheduled presence.

Despite the inconvenience and threat to people's safety, Roberts didn't drop his $150-minimum donation fee. He must have promised Killer Kyle he was going to feed him and needs the money to cover that bill.

But that's not the only event Killer Kyle as ruined.

On October 19th, in Florida, a fundraiser for military personnel, veterans, police officers and other first responders who are trying to cope with PTSD. For some unknown reason, the fundraiser organizers decided to ask Killer Kyle to be a VIP speaker at the event. That did not sit well with several bands that had been booked for the event:

This past Sunday saw Evergreen Terrace drop off the bill, citing their concerns with the involvement of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse rose to fame within right-wing circles after shooting three men — two of them fatally — during altercations that occurred amid the August 2020 riots in Kenosha, WI. He was later acquitted of several charges of homicide and more in relation to the incident. The ‘Shell Shock II” festival, which aims to double as a fundraiser and awareness event for PTSD among first responders and veterans, booked Rittenhouse as a VIP guest for the event. That did not sit well with Evergreen Terrace, who also cited “other associated entities” involved with the festival in announcing their departure from the bill. Since then, three other bands booked for the bill, Southpaw, Let Me Bleed & American Hollow, have also dropped off the fest, seeking to distance themselves from either Rittenhouse or political associations in general.

Hilariously, the best the organizers could do to replace all these acts was to book a tribute band to Slipknot.

It's a given that no one has ever accused the MAGA to be intelligent or sane people, but don't you think that after all the times Killer Kyle has been the source of problems and disruptions, some of these reprobates would figure out that inviting Killer Kyle to an event is going to kill it?