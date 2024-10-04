'Low IQ!': Trump Loses It After Cheney Stumps For Harris At Rally

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney introduced Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Wisconsin Thursday, at the birthplace of the GOP, where she tore into Trump, calling him "petty," "vindictive," and "cruel."

In a riveting speech, Cheney told the crowd, "We are bound together by the one thing that matters to us as Americans more than any other, and that's our duty to our Constitution and our belief in the miracle and blessing of this incredible nation."

"We have a shared commitment as Americans to ensuring that future generations live in a nation where power is transferred peacefully, where our leaders are men and women of good faith, and where our public servants set aside partisan battles to do what's right for this country," she added.

She also noted, "I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray tanning," Now she's voting for Harris and Walz.

That was too much for Donald. After midnight, he took to Truth Social to write:

Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative. The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs, ILLEGALLY DESTROYED & DELETED all documents, information, and evidence. Her father, Dick, was a leader of our ridiculous journey into the Middle East, where Trillions of Dollars were spent, millions of people were killed - and for what? NOTHING! Well, today, these two fools, because the Republican Party no longer wants them, endorsed the most Liberal Senator in the U.S. Senate, further Left than even Pocahontas or Crazy Bernie Sanders - Lyin' Kamala Harris. What a pathetic couple that is, both suffering gravely from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Good Luck to them both!!!

If he wants to talk about fathers, how about Fred, who, back in 1973, was sued by the Justice Department for racial discrimination? Fred made his privileged son, Donald, a millionaire by age 8. Trump won the presidency in 2016 and proclaimed he was a self-made billionaire, but nothing could be further from the truth. Donald got at least $413 million today from his father's real estate empire. Before that, Fred bankrolled Donald out of several business catastrophes where he went underwater due to extravagant spending.

Narcissism can sometimes be passed down to children; in Donald's case, it's likely true. Speaking of 'low IQ,' where are Donald's school records, where he claims he graduated at the top of his class? Donald is a master projectionist. At least he's good at something.

