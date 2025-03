Happy Pi Day!

Strangely Blogged: Maybe I have this twisted.

annieasksyou…: Call your senators to tell them to oppose the Republican continuing resolution on the budget.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Trump is getting increasingly fixated on annexing Canada.

Informed Comment: Trump as McKinley redux.

Equal Justice Initiative: Unreliable verdicts – racial bias and wrongful convictions (a new report).

