Critics Clap Back After Donny Dumbf*ck Questions Kamala's IQ

Racist grandpa Donald Trump, who won the keys to the White House in 2016 with zero political experience and a not-so-savvy business mind, no matter how much he tries to spin it, pulled out that racist dog whistle and blew it hard at his rally in Georgia on Friday night. When Trump talks about Black women, he typically calls them low-IQ individuals. It's as if the former President doesn't want the coveted woman vote and Black vote.

During his time in office, the serial bankruptcy filer didn't read the written intelligence reports that he was given. Instead, he looked at visuals such as graphs, charts, etc. In 2018, Trump boasted of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) given under now-Texas Rep. Drunky McDrunkerson, claiming he "aced it" for repeating the words "Person, woman, man, camera, TV."

Trump is the dumbest mofo in politics, but he launched an attack on Kamala Harris's intelligence, despite his opponent's enviable resume.

"And she happens to be really a low-IQ individual," Lumpy said. "She really does. She has a very low IQ. We don't need a low IQ."

"President Xi of China said, oh, good, we have another one, a low-IQ individual," he falsely added. "They love dealing with low-IQ."

Xitter users pounced.

The guy who had to have his daddy buy his way into a good school calls a woman who earned her place “low IQ.”



This is overt racism. https://t.co/LjZ84S96En — That Snarky Autistic Chick (@LadySnarkOfTNB) August 4, 2024

Trump's staff had to simplify his intelligence briefing using concise summaries and visual aids. The simplification wasn't because he didn't have time. He had plenty of time for golf outings, rage-tweeting, and cable news watching. https://t.co/uMaqH8BjYu — Steward Beckham 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🌻 (@iTweetyNerd) August 3, 2024

Trump bragged about “acing” a dementia test. https://t.co/0JhWxtUSHd — Morten Øverbye  (@morten) August 3, 2024

Says the guy who speaks at a fourth grade level https://t.co/Hrg8HrHYt4 — Melvin White 🃏 (@cmonmanbfd) August 3, 2024

The projection never, EVER fails. It’s always front and center. https://t.co/iISw993AYA — Clark_Addison (@Clark_Addison) August 3, 2024

If Kamala has a "low IQ" (she does not), then why is Trump terrified of debating her? I don't think the diaper-wearing dumb chickenshit thought this out.