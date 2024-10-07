Trump's 'Threatening' Rant About Harris Supporters Shocks Critics

Trump is unfit for office. He is unworthy to be a dog catcher or to mow your lawn.
By Conover KennardOctober 7, 2024

Donald Trump suggested at a rally in Wisconsin that if a Kamala Harris supporter was there, they could get hurt. And here I thought that Republicans wanted Democrats to tone down the rhetoric. The world's most prolific liar nicknamed his Democratic opponent "Lyin' Kamala Harris." That's not surprising coming from the master of projection.

"Are you, is anybody, okay, is there anybody here that's going to vote for Lyin Kamala?" the 78-year-old brain-addled former President said as if a Harris supporter would go to a Trump rally. "Please raise your hand."

"Please raise your hand," he said again. "Actually, I should say, don't raise your hand. It would be very dangerous."

"We don't want to see anybody get hurt," he added. "Please don't raise your hand."

Xitter users were not amused.

I'm over here, you stupid fuck, in an old house in Raleigh, N.C., with a huge Biden-Walz sign out front. You can't miss me.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon