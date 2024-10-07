Trump's 'Threatening' Rant About Harris Supporters Shocks Critics

Donald Trump suggested at a rally in Wisconsin that if a Kamala Harris supporter was there, they could get hurt. And here I thought that Republicans wanted Democrats to tone down the rhetoric. The world's most prolific liar nicknamed his Democratic opponent "Lyin' Kamala Harris." That's not surprising coming from the master of projection.

"Are you, is anybody, okay, is there anybody here that's going to vote for Lyin Kamala?" the 78-year-old brain-addled former President said as if a Harris supporter would go to a Trump rally. "Please raise your hand."

"Please raise your hand," he said again. "Actually, I should say, don't raise your hand. It would be very dangerous."

"We don't want to see anybody get hurt," he added. "Please don't raise your hand."

I'm over here, you stupid fuck, in an old house in Raleigh, N.C., with a huge Biden-Walz sign out front. You can't miss me.