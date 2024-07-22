Trump's 'Unity' Is Mocking Kamala Harris' Laugh

You can put a bandage on its ear, but a skunk still stinks
By John AmatoJuly 22, 2024

High off the RNC Convention, and in keeping with Trump's divisive rhetoric, he attacked VP Kamala Harris' laugh and called Nancy Pelosi crazy during his rally in Michigan on Saturday

The Beltway media has been working overtime normalizing Trump after his assassination attempt by claiming he's going to have a new tone, take a unifying approach and is a changed man.

He still the same sick f*ck he always was.

From the moment we take back the White House from crooked Joe Biden and Kamala, I call her laughing Kamala.

You ever watch her laugh?

She's crazy.

You know, you can tell a lot by her laugh.

No, she's crazy.

She's nuts.

She's not as crazy as Nancy Pelosi.

Crazy Nancy.

You can tell a lot about a man that is to constantly lie just a lie. And about how many felony convictions he has.

When will the Trump campaign issue an actual medical report after the shooting?

Nancy Pelosi can run mental rings around this sexual degenerate.

President Biden endorsed VP Harris, and

Trump will try to weasel out of debating Harris.

Oh, wow, look here.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon