Trump's 'Unity' Is Mocking Kamala Harris' Laugh

High off the RNC Convention, and in keeping with Trump's divisive rhetoric, he attacked VP Kamala Harris' laugh and called Nancy Pelosi crazy during his rally in Michigan on Saturday

The Beltway media has been working overtime normalizing Trump after his assassination attempt by claiming he's going to have a new tone, take a unifying approach and is a changed man.

He still the same sick f*ck he always was.

From the moment we take back the White House from crooked Joe Biden and Kamala, I call her laughing Kamala. You ever watch her laugh? She's crazy. You know, you can tell a lot by her laugh. No, she's crazy. She's nuts. She's not as crazy as Nancy Pelosi. Crazy Nancy.

You can tell a lot about a man that is to constantly lie just a lie. And about how many felony convictions he has.

When will the Trump campaign issue an actual medical report after the shooting?

Nancy Pelosi can run mental rings around this sexual degenerate.

President Biden endorsed VP Harris, and

From this afternoon @CBSNews



CBS: Will you debate VP Harris?



Trump: "I don’t know who I'm going to debate. So far, we haven’t determined who is going to be on that side. But I think whoever it is, I’d like to debate. Yeah, sure." — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 21, 2024

Trump will try to weasel out of debating Harris.

Oh, wow, look here.