CFRB Calls Trump's Social Security Policies 'Catastrophic'

Yesterday in Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a new independent analysis that found Donald Trump’s second term agenda would make Social Security insolvent in six years and slash benefits for seniors by a third. She said this agenda would be “catastrophic” for America’s seniors and illustrates how Trump “clearly does not understand the needs of working people.”

Trump has previously called for raising the retirement age to 70, derided Social Security as a “Ponzi scheme,” and said there’s “a lot you can do … in terms of cutting” Social Security.

“The other issue that has come up recently, has been the issue of what we are seeing again, about Donald Trump just being, frankly, hostile to the whole notion and importance of Social Security. There are many seniors in our country, that Social Security is their only form of income. And now an independent agency has reviewed Donald Trump's theory about Social Security and his policies and has indicated that his policy would actually render the Social Security fund empty, essentially, in six years.

"Again, if you look at it from minimum wage to Social Security, Donald Trump clearly does not understand the needs of working people. With Social Security being rendered insolvent in six years, what that would mean for the seniors of America is catastrophic.”

This CRFB report doesn’t just say that Trump would greatly accelerate the exhaustion of the SS trust fund, it also predicts much bigger benefit cuts when that happens. https://t.co/e1O4PoMvbZ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 22, 2024

Donald Trump's campaign pledges would hasten the insolvency of the Social Security trust fund and lead to a 33% across-the-board cut to all benefits, according to a new analysis. https://t.co/UD46Xnb2AS — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 21, 2024