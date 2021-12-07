FAIL: Politico Focuses On Kamala Harris' Earbud Wires

You've probably noticed by now that Kamala Harris is getting the full Hillary treatment. She is evil, overreaching, incompetent (the implication being, I guess, that's she's another one of those dang Affirmative Action Hires), a bad manager, and PEOPLE KEEP QUITTING BECAUSE THEY HATE HER. (Except the ones who don't.)

No one can ever accuse the Republicans of not playing the long game, or Politico of not playing dutiful handmaids to the Republicans. This time, the scandal du jour at Tiger Beat On The Potomac is that Harris thinks using Bluetooth headsets are a security risk.

OH LOOK, THEY ARE. But still, she's a crazy paranoid bitch, amirite?

NEW: Kamala Harris has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk.

So, she insists on using wired ones, 3 fmr campaign aides told @rubycramer and me.

That Bluetooth phobia remains (if you look closely, you'll see the clump of wires in hand)https://t.co/9poyMTQrU2 pic.twitter.com/HtscTWm1sF — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 6, 2021

THE HORROR. The vice president doesn't want people left alone to snoop around her office!

Former aides say that VP has long been careful about security — w/ some describing it as prudent & others suggesting it’s a bit paranoid.

A former aide from AG days said when a person arrived for a meeting, staff were instructed not to allow them to wait in Harris' office alone. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 6, 2021

It's a double standard. Of course it is.

And let’s not forget Politico gems like “too inconvenient” and “goes rogue” when TFG scoffed at IT security. https://t.co/kJpJoGR3BN — Kevin (@mcnamee_kevin) December 7, 2021

MAINSTREAM US POLITICAL MEDIA: Hey that lady with her emails might theoretically have put classified material at risk! [even though she didn’t]



ALSO MAINSTREAM US POLITICAL MEDIA: Hey that lady with her plug-in headphones is *too worried* about putting classified calls at risk! — Chris Labarthe (@chris_labarthe) December 6, 2021

I strongly suspect Politico and Sam Stein won't be assigning a three-reporter team to cover the Vice President's initiative on Black maternal health. Priorities, after all. It's no earbuds story. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) December 7, 2021

Excuse me, I'm going to go hit my head against a brick wall now.