On Howard Stern, Harris Focuses On SCOTUS

Harris warns Howard Stern of more dangerous Supreme Court if Trump wins
On Howard Stern, Harris Focuses On SCOTUS
Credit: screenshot/YouTube
By Oliver WillisOctober 10, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Howard Stern’s satellite radio show on Tuesday and stressed the importance of how the results of this year’s presidential election will determine the makeup and direction of the Supreme Court.

“[Donald Trump] hand selected three members of the United States Supreme Court to do exactly what they did: Take away the right of an individual to make decisions about their own body,” Harris said.

Three of the Supreme Court justices selected by Trump and approved by the Republican majority in the Senate voted with the 6-3 majority in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, thereby overturning Roe v. Wade and eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. The other three justices in the majority were also appointed by Republican presidents, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. The justices who voted to uphold abortion rights were appointed by Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Harris noted to Stern that the court’s decision runs contrary to American tradition, when “the expansion of rights” has usually been the natural course of things.

“For the first time, we’re seeing a restriction of rights—fundamental rights,” Harris added.

Referencing Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion in Dobbs, Harris explained to Stern that conservatives on the court have expressed interest in rescinding the right to same-sex marriage.

“Who doesn’t have gay people in their life?” Stern asked, referencing the widespread impact such an extreme position would have.

Harris warned Stern and his listeners that experts have said that the next president may need to select nominees for as many as two Supreme Court vacancies during their time in office.

“That means—think about it—not for the next four years, for the next 40 years, for the next four generations of your family, what might be a Supreme Court that is about restricting your rights, versus expanding your rights,” Harris concluded.

Harris also criticized the court for its controversial ruling granting immunity to Trump for criminal acts, and referenced his promises to be a “dictator” if he is elected to another term.

When serving in the Senate, Harris voted against all three of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees—Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.

In her recent appearance on the popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” which is part of the blitz of interviews Harris has been on in recent days (she also appeared on The View,” “The Late Show,” and 60 Minutes”), the candidate joked about her 2018 questioning of Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. In that exchange, Kavanaugh was unable to mention any laws that specifically regulate medical procedures associated with the male body.

The Supreme Court is unpopular under the current conservative majority. A July poll from Gallup found that 52% of Americans disapprove of the court, amid the fallout of its abortion ruling and the revelation that Thomas accepted undisclosed gifts from a right-wing billionaire.

As a part of President Joe Biden’s administration, Harris helped shepherd the successful nomination of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to ever serve on the court.

In a statement to reporters on the day of Jackson’s confirmation, Harris said, “It's an extraordinary day, and I think it's a very important statement today about who we are as a nation.”

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon