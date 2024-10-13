The Day Kamala Harris Was Interviewed By The King Of All Media

Donald Trump tore into Howard Stern, whom he called a “beta male” on Wednesday after an interview the host conducted with Vice President Harris. Via The Hill:

“BETA MALE Howard Stern made a fool of himself on his low rated radio show when he ‘interviewed’ Lyin’ Kamala Harris, and hit her with so many SOFTBALL questions that even she was embarrassed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website. “He looked like a real fool, working so hard to make a totally incompetent and ill-equipped person look as good as possible, which wasn’t very good.

Trump said he “dropped Howard a long time ago, like most others, and have since been credited with very good judgment!”

During his more than hourlong conversation with Harris on SiriusXM, Stern heaped praise on the vice president, whom he said he would enthusiastically vote for, and railed against Trump, with both interviewer and interviewee saying at one point that the former president is unfit for office.

“I just don’t know how this election is even close,” Stern said after referring to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election.