The Debate Insult By Kamala That Is Still WRECKING Trump!

Kamala Harris crushed Donald Trump in the debate a week and a half ago, and it's been a downward spiral ever since. Specifically, one insult was a real bunker-buster. It sent Trump spinning outta control, and he has yet to recover.

I know you're thinking "crowd size." Sure, that was a banger. But what weird narcissists like Trump fear most is people laughing at them. When Kamala said world leaders were "laughing" at him, he knew she was right. He caught some doing it on a hot mic while he was President!

And what Trump heard when she said it was "everyone's laughing at you," which as the video shows, THEY ARE.

If you like videos like this, go to YouTube and sign up for Cliff's Edge so you don't miss any!