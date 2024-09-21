The Debate Insult By Kamala That Is Still WRECKING Trump!

When Kamala said world leaders were "laughing" at him, he knew she was right.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 21, 2024

Kamala Harris crushed Donald Trump in the debate a week and a half ago, and it's been a downward spiral ever since. Specifically, one insult was a real bunker-buster. It sent Trump spinning outta control, and he has yet to recover.

I know you're thinking "crowd size." Sure, that was a banger. But what weird narcissists like Trump fear most is people laughing at them. When Kamala said world leaders were "laughing" at him, he knew she was right. He caught some doing it on a hot mic while he was President!

And what Trump heard when she said it was "everyone's laughing at you," which as the video shows, THEY ARE.

If you like videos like this, go to YouTube and sign up for Cliff's Edge so you don't miss any!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon