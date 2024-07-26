Is Trump Scared To Debate Kamala? It Appears So.

It looks like Donald Trump is running scared...his campaign put out a statement all but declaring that he is too terrified to debate Kamala Harris and because the candidate changed and he has no debate skills at all other than yelling about other people being OLD and flinging feces, he cannot under any circumstances debate a young, smart, successful, former PROSECUTOR...who is also a female.

All of those traits scare him.

Earlier today:

Jason Miller, Trump advisor, told Axios *this morning* there would be multiple debates https://t.co/pWzMKUy8q0 — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) July 26, 2024

Here is the whiny statement from Thursday night:

Trump campaign is saying they won’t schedule a debate because “Barack Hussein Obama” doesn’t support Harris…



Lots to unpack, as the kids say pic.twitter.com/oqv3D8fBHJ — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 26, 2024

Kamala's response (chef's kiss):

What happened to “any time, any place”? https://t.co/HlR6UmlZxx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024

Twitter responses are hilarious:

Donald Trump is a scaredy-cat.



Feel free to reply with pictures. https://t.co/MkutzmYAtH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 26, 2024

Trump just officially backed out of debating Kamala Harris w/ a lunatic statement blaming Dems and reeking of his obvious fear of her. His dementia is too advanced and he's too old to stand on a debate stage with her. Now he'll get what he fears most- ridicule for being a coward. — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) July 26, 2024

calling a woman "dumb as a rock" and then being afraid to debate her is pretty funny https://t.co/N8U0i0xNXQ — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 26, 2024

I actually find it pretty surprising they put out this statement. They didn't have to. But this reeks loser energy and fear. You want to debate or you don't. The message is really clear. https://t.co/JISg4U1PM7 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 26, 2024

Oh, I love this idea:

If Trump refuses to debate, Kamala should do what Jon Ossoff did to David Perdue and just debate an empty podium. pic.twitter.com/jo9k3FVTC3 — Robert Brehm 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@the_outskirts) July 22, 2024

Guys, let's not act shocked at all. Deep down, Trump is a bully and a coward. He is mentally unstable, unfit and unqualified. He knows that Kamala Harris will embarrass him on live tv and nothing - I mean NOTHING - would be more damaging to his image than allowing his cult followers to see a strong, smart, Black woman completely demolish him on live tv.

There is ZERO chance he debates her. EVER. He is actually terrified of her. That is why he can't even formulate a nickname for her. He actually just called her "lyin' Kamala" which, what? What did she lie about? And then he called her "garbage" when he called into FOX on Thursday morning. Is it just me or are these insults pretty...lame?

Donald, you are going to lose in November. You know it, we know it, and soon the entire world will know it.

And then you will go to prison. Because you are a convicted felon.