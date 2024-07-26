Is Trump Scared To Debate Kamala? It Appears So.

Trump put out a statement that appears to confirm that he is backing out of the next debate.
It looks like Donald Trump is running scared...his campaign put out a statement all but declaring that he is too terrified to debate Kamala Harris and because the candidate changed and he has no debate skills at all other than yelling about other people being OLD and flinging feces, he cannot under any circumstances debate a young, smart, successful, former PROSECUTOR...who is also a female.

All of those traits scare him.

Earlier today:

Here is the whiny statement from Thursday night:

Kamala's response (chef's kiss):

Twitter responses are hilarious:

Oh, I love this idea:

Guys, let's not act shocked at all. Deep down, Trump is a bully and a coward. He is mentally unstable, unfit and unqualified. He knows that Kamala Harris will embarrass him on live tv and nothing - I mean NOTHING - would be more damaging to his image than allowing his cult followers to see a strong, smart, Black woman completely demolish him on live tv.

There is ZERO chance he debates her. EVER. He is actually terrified of her. That is why he can't even formulate a nickname for her. He actually just called her "lyin' Kamala" which, what? What did she lie about? And then he called her "garbage" when he called into FOX on Thursday morning. Is it just me or are these insults pretty...lame?

Donald, you are going to lose in November. You know it, we know it, and soon the entire world will know it.

And then you will go to prison. Because you are a convicted felon.

