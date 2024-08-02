Trump Running Scared: 'Why Should I Debate' Kamala Harris?

During an interview with FOX Business's top Trumpy loon Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump intimated he would not debate the vice president, saying "everyone knows me already."

As usual, diminished Donald doesn't make any sense. In 30 seconds he contradicts himself over and over again while running scared of Kamala Harris. Trump immediately cried that the media is trying to make her popular.

That's weird. Within hours of Harris's announcement of her candidacy, she raised over 100 million dollars. That's BEFORE the media had a chance to take a breath.

DONALD TRUMP: She was the worst vice president. She was the most unpopular and least respected vice president in the history of our country. And now what's happened is the press is trying to make her popular. I don't think they'll be able to do it. MARIA BARTIROMO: Do you regret doing the debate when you did the debate? It gave the Democrats an opportunity to swap him out and put her in such an early debate. TRUMP: They wanted a debate. If I didn't do the debate, they'd say, oh, Trump's, you know, not doing the debate. (Trump said he debated Biden because 'they; < I assume it's the media> wanted the debate) That's the same thing they'll say now. (If it's the same thing, why not debate Harris?) I mean, right now I say, why should I do a debate? I'm leading in the polls. (Trump is not.) And everybody knows her. Everybody knows me.

Everybody knew President Biden and traitor Trump. Yet he debated. That's part of the American tradition and ecosystem of presidential elections.

Nate Silver just changed his predictions,"But I’m going to make an exception here, because when we launched the presidential model on June 26 — in the lifetime ago when Joe Biden was the Democratic nominee — the headline in the post that introduced the model was that the election wasn’t a toss-up. Instead, Biden had persistently been behind in the states that were most likely to decide the Electoral College, enough so that he was about a 2:1 underdog in the election despite the uncertainties in the race."

Now after Biden dropped out and Kamala Harris catapulted in, things have dramatically changed in a short time.

At FiveThirtyEight, we actually had a formal definition of a “toss-up”, which is an election where each candidate had at least a 40 percent chance of winning. We’re now quite comfortably into that territory. As of this afternoon’s model run, Harris’s odds had improved to 44.6 percent, as compared to 54.9 percent for Trump and a 0.5 percent chance of an Electoral College deadlock. It’s not exactly 50/50, but close enough that a poker player would call it a “flip”: Democrats have ace-king suited, and Republicans have pocket jacks.

The real reason is Trump is afraid to debate Kamala Harris because.

Case closed.

If you were a convicted felon, admitted serial sexual assaulted, and called a rapist by a judge, would you want to debate Harris?