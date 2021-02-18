Hey Media, Stop Comparing Howard Stern To Rush 'Blowhard' Limbaugh

Howard Stern was trending on Twitter this morning, thanks to guys like these:
How the Shock Jock Became the Outrage Jock: What's the difference between Howard Stern and Tucker Carlson? There isn't really one. https://t.co/Uwrc7a1YWh via @longreads #RushLimbaugh
— Viv R. "DON’T TRUST POLLS - VOTE!"🐘🐙🐬🐳 🐶🐱👼 (@VivReefer) February 18, 2021
RIP Rush Limbaugh. His skills as a radio host are unparalleled. Along with Howard Stern, he made talk radio into an important part of the national landscape. There will never be a radio host with a more loyal following
Prayers to his family
— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 17, 2021
Not even close, as Twitter fans made clear:
There's a major difference between Rush Limbaugh and Howard Stern: Howard Stern grew up and became a better man. He went through therapy to work through his misogyny and anger issues. He now rescues cats and is an unapologetic liberal and Hillary Clinton stan. https://t.co/qaKJc7vyHn
— Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) February 17, 2021
There is no comparison between Rush Limbaugh and Howard Stern.
Howard believes every word he says and never once gaslighted his audience.
Howard wants his audience happy and entertained. He succeeds every day.
Rush wanted his audience enraged. He also succeeded.
— Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) February 17, 2021
Mentioning Howard Stern in the same breath as Rush Limbaugh gratuitously downplays the special kind of monster Rush was. Dumb. pic.twitter.com/nWE5wvGHHf
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) February 17, 2021
Howard Stern learned & grew as a person. Rush Limbaugh never changed from the hateful, ignorant, misogynist, white supremacist that he was. He made no effort to apologize or make amends for his arrogance; lies; and demented conspiracy theories which caused so much harm to so many pic.twitter.com/S3hpEy4Se8
— NastyNanciResists trump incited a violent coup (@NanciAma) February 17, 2021
Yeah, I hate to say it, but Howard Stern actually grew a lot, seemingly pretty authentically. Rush Limbaugh just leaned into the horror of his behavior and reveled in hurting others. No tears for that monster. https://t.co/ZDshcu0hUN
— joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) February 17, 2021
Anyone using Rush Limbaugh and Howard Stern in the same breath are delusional. Howard does not spew hate, divisiveness and lies and never has..
— Shark (@SHARKONE1) February 17, 2021
If I see one more person dare to mention Rush Limbaugh in the same breath as Howard Stern I'm throwing hands. Only one king of all media and it ain't the guy who just died.
— Eric (@ribsauce) February 17, 2021
Grifters thrive on being called bigots. Limbaugh combined Archie Bunker, the school yard bully, and a promise to avoid acknowledging white privilege. Howard stern did the same for horny nerds. Howard Stern eventually grew as a person. Limbaugh finally dropped dead. https://t.co/lBYbrA4De1
— GenYGodY (@GenYGodY1) February 17, 2021
Oddly enough, the only thing Howard and Limbaugh have in common (besides radio) is that they shared the same birthday!