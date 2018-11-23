Rush Limbaugh: Pity Trump, Superhero Alpha Male In Need Of Your Support

Rush Limbaugh said this on his show Wednesday:

The media is outraged again by President Trump — who may be the greatest president of our lifetimes, with one or two exceptions.

Interesting that Limbaugh calls Trump "the greatest president of our lifetimes," then hedges and adds, "with one or two exceptions." He doesn't want to slight Saint Reagan or Dubya -- but I wonder at what point Republicans will start saying that they no longer believe Reagan is the greatest president of their lifetimes. They all still pay lip service to Reagan, but I think their favorite is now Trump, and sooner or later they'll admit it.

Limbaugh continues:

Trump’s out there saying he can’t imagine anybody, anybody but himself being TIME magazine’s Man of the Year. He just can’t see it. There’s not anybody even close. Of course, the media says, “How dare he speak this way? This is just so unseemly! This is not how polite society refers to themselves. It’s not done this way.” Trump’s out there telling the media that an “Obama judge” struck down his new asylum executive order, and this must have really ticked off the chief justice of the United States, John Roberts.... Also, the media cannot handle the fact that Trump is not gonna somehow punish the Saudis for supposedly killing the so-called Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.... This stuff just never ends. You know the great thing? It never seems to get Trump down. He doubles down on this stuff still. He revs up and he rams it back down their throat every time.

And now we've come to the hero-worship part of Limbaugh's monologue -- but it's odd, because Limbaugh describes Trump as both an ultra-high-status male and a weary guy who needs a hug:

There’s a tape supposedly of the last moments of the [Khashoggi] murder. “I don’t need to listen to it. Why should I want to listen to that?” He just... Do you realize how many people would have caved by now? Folks, do you realize how many people, years ago, would have totally caved to this never-ending assault? I mean, it is an oppressive assault that never stops on Trump personally! Now, he’s an alpha male, and if you’ve ever wondered what one is — because they’re exceedingly rare in America today.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Would you agree with me on this? Alpha males... If you want to know, alpha males are the problem as far as modern-day feminazis and their wuss male supporters happen to be. The alpha male is exactly the kind of male that the left thinks we need to exterminate, and you’re seeing one in action....

I'd have thought a beta male would be the kind of guy who'd refuse to listen to the Khashoggi murder tape, but that's just me.

Trump survives it and he seemed to feed off of this stuff. He seems to love provoking these people.... I’ll tell you, it is a joy to watch, and it is why I said when I introduced him at the final rally in Cape Girardeau on the night before the election, “Thank God that Donald Trump puts up with all of this.” He doesn’t just put up with it. He returns fire. He just points it right back at them....

But even though Trump is a superior being, a happy warrior, a guy who gives as good as he gets -- he gets sad sometimes, you know? It's hardout here for an alpha male!

The fact that Trump continually hits ’em back and continually provokes them? Do not take it for granted and appreciate it each and every day, folks, because there isn’t another one of him. There isn’t anybody.... Trump needs encouragement, he needs support, he needs applause, and he needs to be exceedingly, consistently defended by his supporters. Do not... In other words, do not adopt the attitude, “Hey, you know, Trump can handle it. He’s a big boy. He knows how to deal with it.” Cannot do this alone. He’s willing to. And he’s putting up... Donald Trump has already put up with more grief than the average human being can withstand in the average human being’s day-to-day life.

Yes, there are parents who have children in U.S. government concentration camps, there's a woman whose husband-to-be was brutally murdered and hacked to pieces because he criticized a regime Trump won't condemn, but it's Trump who has "already put up with more grief than the average human being can withstand." It's Trump, the alpha male, we should feel sorry for.

The racist uncle you tried to ignore at dinner yesterday listened to this monologue and every word made him want to pump his fist. God bless America.

Reposted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog