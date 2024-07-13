Amber Rose Gives Dumbest Reason Ever For Backing 'Alpha Male' Trump

OnlyFans creator Amber Rose, a former girlfriend of Kanye West, will speak at the upcoming Republican National Convention. She offers her reasons for backing the felon in the 2024 Presidential race, and they will make you throat-punchy.

"And I, like, for me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an alpha male," she said of the thin-skinned former President who has never missed an opportunity to suck up to dictators after they've intentionally massaged his enormous ego.

"Right?" she continued. "He's there to protect, provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are, you know, in a good economy, protecting us. You know, I feel protected by Donald Trump."

"That's why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him: because I just feel safe," the millionaire said.

OnlyFans creator Amber Rose, who will speak at the RNC, explains why she’s supporting Trump: “For me, Trump is the epitome of an Alpha Male. He’s there to protect, provide .. I feel protected by Trump. I feel safe.” pic.twitter.com/PneQKzy54I — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 12, 2024

She is an idiot.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Amber Rose: We are voting for Trump because we are no longer brainwashed!



What is your response ? pic.twitter.com/lLDQn9CECM — dustin mills (@dustinemills24) June 9, 2024

Xitter had a few things to say.

Amber Rose is speaking at the Republican Convention. Please don't share this post she made calling Trump a sexual predator. pic.twitter.com/62chzKXzMe — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 9, 2024

Amber Rose will speak at the RNC in support of Trump.



Bringing that wholesome Evangelical vibe! pic.twitter.com/zN9UfowqGf — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) July 12, 2024

This is the dumbest time ever. He literally joked about sexually assaulting women on tape and was found by a jury to have actually done it. https://t.co/vTtUwMVkax — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 12, 2024

Who’s going to tell her that under Trump’s project 2025 she will be put in prison for creating pornography. https://t.co/odNNGibRnE — Chris (Official) 🧬 (@ColdBrewCookies) July 12, 2024

Anybody want to tell this chick what #Project2025 has planned for “sexual deviants” — their characterization, not mine — like her?



Her endorsement is giving #RoachesForRaid vibes.



She should ask Omarosa how this grift ends. https://t.co/q55avoQiU8 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 12, 2024

Girl, it's not all about you or your tax cuts under Trump. It's about all of us. Women's reproductive rights are at risk. NATO and Ukraine are at risk. Black and Brown people are in danger. Anyone who isn't a Christian will be ostracized under Trump's Project 2025. And Amber, the leopards will eat your face, too.