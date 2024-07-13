Amber Rose Gives Dumbest Reason Ever For Backing 'Alpha Male' Trump

It's never too late to address your mental issues, gf.
Amber Rose Gives Dumbest Reason Ever For Backing 'Alpha Male' Trump
By Conover KennardJuly 13, 2024

OnlyFans creator Amber Rose, a former girlfriend of Kanye West, will speak at the upcoming Republican National Convention. She offers her reasons for backing the felon in the 2024 Presidential race, and they will make you throat-punchy.

"And I, like, for me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an alpha male," she said of the thin-skinned former President who has never missed an opportunity to suck up to dictators after they've intentionally massaged his enormous ego.

"Right?" she continued. "He's there to protect, provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are, you know, in a good economy, protecting us. You know, I feel protected by Donald Trump."

"That's why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him: because I just feel safe," the millionaire said.

She is an idiot.

Xitter had a few things to say.

Girl, it's not all about you or your tax cuts under Trump. It's about all of us. Women's reproductive rights are at risk. NATO and Ukraine are at risk. Black and Brown people are in danger. Anyone who isn't a Christian will be ostracized under Trump's Project 2025. And Amber, the leopards will eat your face, too.

Discussion

