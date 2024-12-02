Dumbass Reacts To Hunter Biden Pardon In The Dumbest Way Ever

President-Elect Dumbass is at it again...
Dumbass Reacts To Hunter Biden Pardon In The Dumbest Way Ever
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardDecember 2, 2024

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, saying, "he was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong." It was a good decision, and although I'm not a fan of Hunter's, as a former addict, we all do stupid shit. Hunter has remained drug-free for over five years, even through his persecution by Trumpy Republicans. "Enough is enough," Biden rightfully wrote.

The felonious president-elect, however, isn't a fan of Hunter Biden's pardon and offered an obfuscated reaction on Truth Social.

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?" he wrote. "Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

Predictably, the New York Times wrote an article titled "In Pardoning His Son, Biden Echoes Some of Trump’s Complaints."

No, this is different, but we can count on the Times for bothsiderisms. Trump pardoned, for example, Eddie Gallagher, who was ‘OK with killing anything that moved,’ Iraq veterans told investigators in testimony. Military chiefs were unnerved by the pardon since Gallagher was convicted of posing with the dead body of a teenage Islamic State captive he had just killed with a hunting knife.

And Jaime A. Davidson, whose life sentence for his role in a robbery and murder was commuted by Trump, was later convicted of assaulting his wife.

Trump pardoned Steve Bannon, who was charged with fraud related to a border wall fundraising campaign. Bannon ripped off Trump supporters, but that was OK with the disgraced former president, soon to occupy the White House again. And then there's Michael Flynn, Paul Manafot, Roger Stone, etc. The list of wrongdoers is long and exhausting.

And now, Trump is comparing the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6th to Hunter Biden. You can't make this shit up. Trump will pardon them, as promised while normalizing attacks on U.S. soil in his name.

It was a nice country while we had it.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon