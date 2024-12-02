Dumbass Reacts To Hunter Biden Pardon In The Dumbest Way Ever

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, saying, "he was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong." It was a good decision, and although I'm not a fan of Hunter's, as a former addict, we all do stupid shit. Hunter has remained drug-free for over five years, even through his persecution by Trumpy Republicans. "Enough is enough," Biden rightfully wrote.

The felonious president-elect, however, isn't a fan of Hunter Biden's pardon and offered an obfuscated reaction on Truth Social.

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?" he wrote. "Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

Predictably, the New York Times wrote an article titled "In Pardoning His Son, Biden Echoes Some of Trump’s Complaints."

No, this is different, but we can count on the Times for bothsiderisms. Trump pardoned, for example, Eddie Gallagher, who was ‘OK with killing anything that moved,’ Iraq veterans told investigators in testimony. Military chiefs were unnerved by the pardon since Gallagher was convicted of posing with the dead body of a teenage Islamic State captive he had just killed with a hunting knife.

And Jaime A. Davidson, whose life sentence for his role in a robbery and murder was commuted by Trump, was later convicted of assaulting his wife.

Trump pardoned Steve Bannon, who was charged with fraud related to a border wall fundraising campaign. Bannon ripped off Trump supporters, but that was OK with the disgraced former president, soon to occupy the White House again. And then there's Michael Flynn, Paul Manafot, Roger Stone, etc. The list of wrongdoers is long and exhausting.

And now, Trump is comparing the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6th to Hunter Biden. You can't make this shit up. Trump will pardon them, as promised while normalizing attacks on U.S. soil in his name.

It was a nice country while we had it.