The Usual Suspects Clutch Pearls Over Hunter Biden Pardon

We are shocked, shocked!
By Susie MadrakDecember 2, 2024

Oh, the wailing and gnashing of teeth in response to Joe Biden pardoning his son in what was an obvious political prosecution -- and persecution.

I can tell you this much: Hunter did not pay his father for the pardon. Unlike some people. Allegedly.

No rational person cares what James Comer thinks.

This is the proper response:

So is this:

Spot on re: Hunter Biden’s pardon

Outspoken™️ (@out5p0ken.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T03:49:39.987Z

Then we have the "Yes, but" crowd:

Joe Biden should pardon and release from prison the 3,000 people behind bars for ridiculous federal marijuana offenses.

Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T05:19:30.105Z

For the record, we don't know what Biden's plans are.

Democrats continue to hold themselves to a higher standard. Democratic presidents are not allowed to change their minds:

IMO, if Joe Biden was planning to pardon Hunter, he shouldn’t have said that he would not pardon Hunter.

Judd Legum (@juddlegum.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T01:02:45.620Z

This is more like it:

New Rule: You shall not complain about Hunter Biden's pardon on my feed unless you also admit the Supreme Court pardoned Trump for a coup.

Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T01:22:50.041Z

Not to mention Trump’s pardons…. Go cry on X

DianePE (@dianepe.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T03:54:02.535Z

(1,2) The discussion of the Biden pardon is moronic. Just stop. He did the right thing. The suggestion that it will give Trump the fuel to pardon people that he was already planning to pardon for January 6th is a bullshit talking point. This is just the media spreading Trump bullshit.

Fred Guttenberg (@fredguttenberg.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T12:07:53.852Z

Never Trumpers are letting it all hang out:

I think you should all read Jon Chait's piece and so I am gifting it to you.

www.theatlantic.com/politics/arc...

Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T03:33:05.721Z

On a human, parental level, the decision is understandable. But politically, it is a gift to Maga. And a terrible precedent.

Charlie Sykes (@sykescharlie.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T02:14:16.654Z

For what it's worth, I think Biden's change of heart was in response to this report released by Hunter's lawyers over the weekend:

lawandcrime.com/high-profile...

Susie Madrak Ω (@susiemadrak.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T13:31:48.960Z

