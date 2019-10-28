Joe And Mika Clutch Their Pearls Over 'Lock Him Up' Ballpark Chant

Joe Scarborough said there was a long tradition of American presidents getting booed at ball games, but this time was different.

"But again, I would speak to the lock him up chants. Again, it is un-American. and it started with Donald Trump. In fact, he's made it a centerpiece of his campaign rallies," Scarborough said.

"And we find it sickening when it happens in his rallies. I find it kind of sickening to watch people -- " Mika began.

"Sickening, we are Americans. and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant, 'Lock him up,' to this president, or to any president, that's what I'm saying, let's hope, as we move forward, maybe this is one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use, during chants -- that you are going to actually imprison your political opponents. So let's leave that behind," Scarborough said.

Twitter did not agree, by the way.

How dare YOU lecture Americans



We have put up with #Trump's #MAGA bullshit every damn day and his "locker her up" chants.



He deserved every damn bit of Americans' voice last night at the World Series game.



Don't lecture us

Is there footage of Joe and Mika defending Hillary Clinton from those chants? I would search for it, but that would entail looking at footage of Joe and Mika.

It's one of the most American things we can do actually-let our voices be heard. Seems thousands of Americans made it pretty clear how they feel about having a criminal conman as a president. We let the world see we don't support him or his heinous policies.

Trump has attacked over half of the country, POC, members of Congress, military veterans, Gold Star families, the free press, SCOTUS justices, political opponents, entire states, his administration cages children - and Joe and Mika are worried he was booed in public.#TrumpBooed

I hope Joe and Mika are gonna be OK. They seem deeply upset at the incivility of the Nationals crowd booing Trump and yelling "lock him up" at the game last night. Hopefully there's room for three on Lindsey Graham's fainting couch.

↓ Story continues below ↓