Joe And Mika Clutch Their Pearls Over 'Lock Him Up' Ballpark Chant

Joe Scarborough said there was a long tradition of American presidents getting booed at ball games, but this time was different.
"But again, I would speak to the lock him up chants. Again, it is un-American. and it started with Donald Trump. In fact, he's made it a centerpiece of his campaign rallies," Scarborough said.
"And we find it sickening when it happens in his rallies. I find it kind of sickening to watch people -- " Mika began.
"Sickening, we are Americans. and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant, 'Lock him up,' to this president, or to any president, that's what I'm saying, let's hope, as we move forward, maybe this is one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use, during chants -- that you are going to actually imprison your political opponents. So let's leave that behind," Scarborough said.
Twitter did not agree, by the way.