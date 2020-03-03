Politics
Mika And Joe Poke Trump Over His Obvious Fear Of Facing Joe Biden

"Joe Biden was a man Donald Trump feared so much, he allowed himself to be impeached," Mika Brzezinski said.
By Susie Madrak
29 min ago
Morning Joe poked fun at Trump's seeming panic over Joe Biden's rising primary success.

Trump was in Charlotte, North Carolina last night, one of the states that votes today.

"Here's the political analyst in chief," Mika said.

It's being rigged against, it is sad, being rigged against crazy Bernie. Crazy Bernie is going to go crazy, crazy. I think crazy Bernie will be more crazy when he sees what they're doing. I called it a long time ago.

"Joe, he seems rattled. Just looking at his tweets, going after Bloomberg and Biden, going after the press, he is trying to bring up old videos, you know, concocting ways the candidates look like they've said something terrible. I mean, there is an all-on onslaught to take on the emerging candidate," Mika said.

"You know, we talked about this for some time, Mika, it is fascinating how much Donald Trump fears, is petrified politically of Joe Biden," Scarborough said.

"He obviously is seeing internal polls that show he must be doing badly in a lot of swing states against Joe Biden because again, Joe Biden was a man Donald Trump feared so much, he allowed himself to be impeached over Joe Biden, trying to dig up dirt from a foreign leader in exchange for military funding. I mean, only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached and he did it to try to stop Joe Biden. Now, of course, he goes to these rallies, he rants endlessly about the Democrats trying to steal the process from Bernie Sanders. He is again, obviously, really shaken and disturbed by the prospect of facing Joe Biden."

"That's the backdrop, he was impeached because of his behavior around Joe Biden," Mika said.

