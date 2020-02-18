Politics
Trump Rage-Tweets Over Obama Taking Credit For Today's Economy

No one believes Trump's claim that he fixed the economy, and it's making him furious.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
I swear, Morning Joe is just trolling Trump at this point. This morning, Scarborough points out exactly who laid the foundation for today's economy, just to throw wood on the fire.

Yes, it was 11 years ago that Obama signed the Economic Recovery Act:

And Baby Diaper-Boom-Boom is having a teensy hissy fit this morning:

Nobel Laureate says what?

MIC DROP.

