Trump Rage-Tweets Over Obama Taking Credit For Today's Economy

I swear, Morning Joe is just trolling Trump at this point. This morning, Scarborough points out exactly who laid the foundation for today's economy, just to throw wood on the fire.

Yes, it was 11 years ago that Obama signed the Economic Recovery Act:

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

And Baby Diaper-Boom-Boom is having a teensy hissy fit this morning:

Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

....ever. Had to rebuild our military, which was totally depleted. Fed Rate UP, taxes and regulations WAY DOWN. If Dems won in 2016, the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

Trump says he created the greatest economy of all time.



Turns out, it ranks 6th out of the last 10 presidential terms.



Either he’s lying, or he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Maybe it’s both? https://t.co/scSfSm3AFv — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 17, 2020

Over a decade of economic growth followed and the economy during @BarackObama’s final three years in office were stronger than Donald Trump’s first three years in office. https://t.co/tDIzaaoWZ8 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 17, 2020

Your economy is a con. Anyone can have temporarily good numbers with a $3 trillion addition to natl debt. Everyone knows a house decorated on credit can look good. Your economy looks good just like your casinos did, your steaks, Trump U - until people found out it was all a con. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 18, 2020

Nobel Laureate says what?

So I see that Trump is bad-mouthing the Obama economy. Two points. First, there was absolutely no break in economic trends after the 2016 election 1/ pic.twitter.com/AmVFjvSNTF — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 18, 2020

Second, while recovery from the financial crisis could and should have been faster, the reason it wasn't was Republican-enforced fiscal austerity 2/ pic.twitter.com/UyL6ibjhlr — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 18, 2020

Without that austerity — suddenly abandoned when Trump took office — unemployment would probably have fallen to 4% by some point in 2014 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 18, 2020

MIC DROP.