Scarborough: Even The Voters Who Don't Want Trump Removed Think He's Guilty

On today's Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough pointed out Trump is still coasting on the good numbers from the ten-year recovery.

"And the numbers just keep getting better for our economy, but for President Trump and this impeachment, the numbers actually are staying the same, or actually getting worse," he said.

"We got this new poll coming out this morning that we're going to talk about that actually shows still the majority of Americans think not only should he be impeached, but believe the president of the United States should be removed from office. That's something that did not happen for years with Nixon, until the very end."

"It's a fascinating time right now," Mika Brzezinski interjected.

"Certainly, I don't think Bill Clinton ever got into the 30s as far as being impeached and removed from office," he said.

"This morning, the impeachment trial essentially begins," Brzezinski said. "As Joe said, just over half of Americans believe the Senate should vote to convict and remove President Trump from office. Take a look at this. According to the latest CNN/SSRS poll, 51% believe Trump should be convicted and removed from office by the Senate. Forty-five percent say he should not. Sixty-nine percent say that the Senate impeachment trial should include testimony from new witnesses. Twenty-six percent disagreed. That's an important number.

"Broken down by party, those who agree with allowing new witnesses to testify include 86% of Democrats, 69% of independents, and 48% of Republicans. When asked about the charges against President Trump, 58% of Americans said they believed Trump abused the powers of the presidency, and 57% said Trump obstructed Congress. How does this impact everything from election to the actual impeachment process, Joe?"

"Well, it actually is -- again, we have a very small audience here, and those are the Republicans who actually might be interested in the facts of this case. Might be interested in what their constituents are thinking in the United States Senate. and the Senate is going to be so different from the House. Maybe Republicans send up and line up blindly behind Donald Trump like Republicans in the House did. Politically, for so many of those members of Congress, it made sense, because they're in gerrymandered districts where Donald Trump is sitting enjoying a 60%, 70%, 80% approval rating. Not so in Arizona, in Colorado, in Maine, in most of these states, but Willie, these numbers," Scarborough said.

"Actually, if you're in one of these swing states -- actually, if you're in any state, some of these numbers should send a real message to you if you're a United States senator, and you're trying to figure out whether you want there to be a fair and open trial, 51% of Americans, as we saw in this poll a majority, still think Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office. These other numbers, 69%, almost seven in ten Americans, want more witnesses. I mean, Mitch McConnell has lost that argument. Lindsey Graham has lost that argument. Donald Trump, most importantly, has lost that argument. These numbers, devastating.

"And almost six in ten Americans, Willie, believe that he obstructed the investigation, and believe that he abused his power. Think about that. Six in ten Americans. Almost six in ten Americans think the president of the United States abused his power. So, you know, we've talked about this before, Willie, where you have people going, 'oh, my God. How does he get away with lying? How does he get away with saying the things that he says? Why are people so stupid?' They believe him when he lies -- that it was it a perfect -- they don't believe him. They know he's lying. They demand accountability.

"The only question now is, will these United States Senators on the Republican side of the aisle listen?"

He's right. Republican senators are between a rock and a hard place. When your enemy is drowning, throw him an anvil.