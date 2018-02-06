Rick Perlstein Becomes Twitter Hero After Speaking Up For Mika

This was revealing. In a segment about fake news and modern technology that can create fake videos that was actually pretty interesting, historian Rick Perlstein politely asked to hear what Mika Brzezinski was trying to say (hint: Rick, she's hardly ever worth listening to).

Joe Scarborough got very sarcastic and I'm guessing Perlstein won't be invited back for a while.

But Twitter loved it!

And Mika sat there Not Knowing Her Value! Rick was a breath of fresh air and brilliant! — margaritateresa 🗽⚖️ (@margaritateresa) February 6, 2018

We see you @rickperlstein for calling out @JoeNBC for not shutting his damn mouth while it was totally obvious to everyone @morningmika was trying to say something & then he tried to play it off by trying to embarrass you. WHAT A DICK. Kudos to you Rick. #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/uW6yLB6X63 — (((randi he's not my shithole president))) (@doodlehedz) February 6, 2018

Man @JoeNBC is working over time to keep his girl @morningmika in her place. He's pissed that @rickperlstein mildly called him out on his constant interrupting so he is letting us know BIGLY that she is HIS fiancee, HE bought her ring, HE ALLOWS her to speak... 1/2 #MorningJoe — Susie Hopper (@september_gurl) February 6, 2018

maybe @morningmika would care to answer for herself. At least twitter gives her 280 characters before cutting her off. #LetMikaSpeak — (((randi he's not my shithole president))) (@doodlehedz) February 6, 2018

Scarborough...can you be any more arrogant? Perlstein was trying to be a gentleman...which you are NOT. OMG, is Mika that desperate for a man? — VjC (@vj12963) February 6, 2018

I was pleasantly surprised to see @rickperlstein on Morning Joe today. But Joe's overreaction reminded me why I can't watch the show anymore. It was like one of those "Downfall" parodies. @MorningJoe #MorningJoe @JoeNBC — RöckDöts (@RockDots) February 6, 2018

Joe - why must you always turn into a combative, sarcastic, trolling host anytime you feel threatened by a guest. Rick didn't hear Mika because you insist on yammering over the entire panel. Rick inferred as much and you turned sour. It's unpleasant to watch. Grow up.

I appreciate the way @rickperlstein called out @MorningJoe for interrupting @morningmika To bad Joe couldn't just accept the criticism and admit to it instead of attacking Rick for the next ten minutes. — Patricia Casey (@PatriciaCasey1) February 6, 2018

Exactly. Painful to watch @JoeNBC

When he falsely attacked @SenKamalaHarris as "reluctant to take on Facebook bc of 2020" & Mika disagreed, he talked past her. @rickperlstein called him out on it. Joe launches into a passive aggressive tantrum about Rick's earpiece. #MorningJoe https://t.co/xRM9o0jASd — Diversity Evidence-based Science-based Vulnerable (@PatM_Blu) February 6, 2018

First: Scarborough does do this all the time, and it's annoying as hell. But I do want to point out that Mika Brzezinski hardly ever says anything worth hearing. She also takes every possible opportunity to plug her book and her "Know Your Value" events for women, to the point where she is constantly trying to jam that template over every single topic -- especially anything having to do with Hillary Clinton.

So yes, Scarborough is a dick who talks over his fiance. But after years of documenting the morning atrocities, I've yet to see her value. She went to a good school, I don't think she's actually stupid. She's just one of those people who lives in a nice little bubble and thinks she knows everything.