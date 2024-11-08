White House: Biden Not Planning To Pardon His Son

He should.
By Susie MadrakNovember 8, 2024

President Joe Biden does not plan to pardon his son Hunter, who was convicted on federal gun charges, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing yesterday. Via ABC News:

Hunter Biden is scheduled to be sentenced next month on the gun charges as well as federal tax-related charges in a separate case.

When asked Thursday whether the president has any intention of pardoning his son, Jean-Pierre responded, "We've been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no."

Jean-Pierre said she didn't have comment on pardons the president intends to make at the end of his term, including any administration officials or people threatened by President-elect Donald Trump with legal action.

Well, this is bullshit, and I hope he reconsiders. Because Hunter Biden was treated so much more harshly than John Doe would have been, and he should protect him from any further political circus.

