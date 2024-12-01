President Biden Issues Broad Pardon For Hunter Biden

Credit: Tom Williams/Getty Images
By Red PainterDecember 1, 2024

President Joe Biden has reversed course and issued a broad and sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden.

Statement from the White House:

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.

The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases.

No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.

For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."

The pardon covers over a decade of charged AND uncharged offenses.

WOW: This pardon is sweeping. Anything crimes he committed or “may have committed for an 11 year period.

— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) December 1, 2024 at 7:41 PM

This was absolutely the correct decision. Hunter was targeted purely because he was Joe Biden's son. The right wing media attacked Hunter for fairly minor offenses - a tax bill that was paid back and a gun that he should not have owned. He is a recovering addict who has been clean over 5 years. Attacking him was purely designed to attack Joe Biden.

UPDATE: here is Hunter’s statement:

🚨 A heartfelt statement from Hunter Biden:

Chris D. Jackson (@chrisdjackson.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T00:48:07.767Z

Discussion

