Dispatches From North Korea, USA

Once upon a time, Americans laughed at countries where national leaders were depicted as superhuman. We mocked the outlandish claims made in North Korea about Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un; we snickered at Saddam Husseim's cult of personality in Iraq.

But now we live in Donald Trump's America.

Trump’s potency will defeat any puny virus. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 2, 2020

Coronavirus is the ultimate trap for media. It’s lose-lose for them. Play up the dangers of Covid and Dangerous Don comes back like a super hero. Play the risks down and the coronavirus panic ends. Trump wins either way. Check mate. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 2, 2020

From one of TrumpWorld's favorite cartoonists:

New #BenGarrison Cartoon #Trump Will Beat #COVID19 just like he beat #JoeBiden Prayers for a Very Speedy Recovery for both President Trump and the First Lady! H C Q works! read the post at https://t.co/hLsfU4OHjI pic.twitter.com/ihQGKQaAMG — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) October 2, 2020

And from a Fox News doctor:

Always remember the survival rates of this virus per the CDC.



0-19: 99.997%

20-49: 99.98%

50-69: 99.5%

70 & over: 94.6%



I would put POTUS in the 20-49 category due to his strength and stamina.



Retweet if you agree. — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) October 2, 2020

"I would put POTUS in the 20-49 category due to his strength and stamina." He actually wrote that.

And here was Rush Limbaugh reacting on the radio today to news of Trump's positive coronavirus test:

I had flash memories of that night in the House chamber on, what was it, February 4th, the State of the Union where the president bestowed upon me the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And I just... I saw this larger-than-life individual prowling at the podium that night. State of the Union, House Chamber. Larger than life. See, that’s the key. We’re dealing with somebody here who to all of us... I don’t care whether you hate the guy; I don’t care whether you think that he is a lying, worthless, morally bankrupt, Bad Orange Man. He is still larger than life. In fact, I would venture to say that if you hate the man, he dominates your life more than people’s lives who love him are dominated. You are so obsessed with the guy. Your dislike or your hatred is so consuming that you can’t stop thinking about him, and that makes him larger than life. You wouldn’t know what to do with him if he weren’t here. You wouldn’t know what to do with yourself.

(A word to Rush Limbaugh: I'm 61 years old. I lived a rich, full life before Donald Trump entered politics. I'd be delighted to have it back.)

...Whatever your reason for not [liking] the guy, it is all consuming. He is larger than life. To people that love him, to people that respect him, to people who have invested the literal hope and future of our country in Trump, he’s larger than life.... Whether you love, like, dislike, or hate Donald Trump, the one thing that you know — and you either love this or you hate this — is he’s invincible. He seems invincible. Imagine, folks, the American left and the Democrat Party. They’ve done everything they know how to destroy Donald Trump. I mean literally destroy him. Not just get him thrown out of office. They have tried to destroy his reputation, his family, his life, his past, his future. They’ve thrown every weapon they have, and they have watched every weapon just bounce off, making not even a dent. They haven’t stopped him. They may have slowed down the implementation of his agenda, but they haven’t stopped Donald Trump. To them, whether they want to admit it or not, he seems invincible, particularly health-wise. I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve never seen him sick, never heard of him being sick, even with the common cold.

Yes, and Kim Jong Un could drive a car at the age of 3.

*****

UPDATE: Here's one more:

Greg Gutfeld is on Fox News remarking on how "brave" Trump is for getting COVID. Why? Because Trump chose not to follow guidelines in order to show the American people that everything will be okay. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 2, 2020

Published with permission of No More Mr. Nice Blog