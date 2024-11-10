Fox News Turns Tables On Lara Trump Who Says Harris Lost By 'Insulting People'

Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump after she insisted that Vice President Kamala Harris lost to President-elect Donald Trump by "insulting people."
By David EdwardsNovember 10, 2024

"If you're running for president of the United States, you better lay out a great plan for the American people and tell them how you're going to make their life better, not just continually attack the opposition," Trump told Kurtz in a Sunday interview on Fox News.

"And I think whenever they got to a level of just insulting people and trying to harass people into voting for them, that's kind of how when you lose the American public, when people say, you know what, I don't want to be insulted into voting for someone," the RNC co-chair added.

"But couldn't Democrats say the same?" Kurtz pushed back. "Because during the campaign, Trump called the vice president dumb, cursed her at one point, and questioned her racial, racial identity."

"Well, I think whenever you see Donald Trump say things like this, this is not out of character for him," Trump replied. "This is who he's always been."

"I think there are a lot of dumb things that happened during the course of this administration," she insisted.

"Well, it's one thing to say that the policies are dumb versus saying somebody essentially has a low IQ," the Fox News host noted.

